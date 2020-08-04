PM Modi to take part in Bhumi Poojan for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday

Prime Minister will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of Foundation Stone and also release Commemorative Postage Stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.

The Bhumi Poojan ceremony will start at sharp 12.30 afternoon and culminate at 12.45 pm.

175 guests including 135 Saints belonging to 135 spiritual traditions have been invited for the ceremony.

The Prime Minister will first have Darshan at Shri Hanumangarhi Mandir, after which he will perform puja of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. It will be then followed by the Bhumi Pujan and the stage event.

Heavy security arrangements are in place in view of the PM Visit and borders of Ayodhya city will be sealed from Midnight.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janm Bhumi Teerth Shetra Trust and Chief Minister of State Yogi Adityanath have appealed to all Rambhakts across the world to organise Bhajan, Kirtan and Prasad distribution in all villages and cities while taking all necessary precautions to prevent spread of Corona.

After the appeal of the Chief Minister and Trust, people in the state are lighting earthen lamps at their houses and a special deepotsav is being organized in Ayodhya.

The Lanes of Ayodhya and Ghats of holy Saryu River are illuminated with thousands of earthen lamps.

Beautiful Rangolis along with special gates and colorful streets depicting the saga of Ramayana are ready to welcome the Prime Minister.

People are lighting Diyas at their houses and even the Chief Minister House in Lucknow is illuminated with Diyaas.

