PM Modi to preside over inaugural ceremony of DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow 

The theme of the Expo is ‘India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’. The aim is to bring the leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof and provide a myriad of opportunities for the government, private manufactures and startups. The event will cover the entire spectrum of the country’s aerospace, defence and security interests.

The sub theme of the exhibition is ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’ which aligns with the concept of the future battlefield through application of newer technologies will also be focused upon.

After the invocation ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting the India and UP Pavilions.

The ‘India Pavilion’ will exclusively showcase the strong partnership between the public and private sector, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)/Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and innovation eco-system, which is the key to the way forward.

The Uttar Pradesh Pavilion shall be displaying industrial prowess and huge potential of the State for the investors in the identified Defence Corridor in the state. The UP government is also organising several cultural programmes showcasing rich cultural heritage of the northern state. A unique experience for the visitors is planned at the Tent City, which is being especially erected at the venue.

After the visit to the two Pavilions, the Prime Minister shall be presiding over Full Live Demonstration by the Land Systems, Flying Display by Aero Platforms and Operation Demonstration by Naval Systems.

The DefExpo 2020 is expected to see participation from over 70 countries and will be in line with the biggest of the international defence exhibitions.

A substantial number of Memoranda of Undertaking (MoUs) are expected to be inked during the Expo, resulting in forging of new business collaborations.