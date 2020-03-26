PM Modi to participate in G20 Virtual Summit today

that has claimed many lives and upended life and businesses across the globe. The meeting will be chaired by Saudi Arabia”s King Salman.

“The G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID 19 pandemic. I look forward to productive discussions tomorrow at the G20 virtual summit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency,” PM said in a tweet.

The summit is likely to chalk out a strategy to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday and discussed ther measures put in place in both nations to fight coronavirus.

The Prime Minister expressed condolences at the loss of lives in Russia and extended good wishes for the early recovery of those who are battling Covid-19.