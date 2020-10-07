PM Modi to launch ‘Jan Andolan for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour’ tomorrow

The campaign will be launched in view of the upcoming festivals and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy.

The campaign will be launched with the aim to encourage People’s Participation (Jan Andolan). It endeavours to be a Low Cost High Intensity Campaign with the Key Messages of ‘Wear Mask, Follow Physical Distancing, Maintain Hand Hygiene’

A COVID-19 Pledge will be taken by all. A Concerted Action Plan will be implemented by Central Government Ministries/ Departments and State Governments/ Union Territories with the following highlights:

Region- specific targeted communication in high case-load districts.

Simple and easily understandable messages to reach every citizen

Dissemination throughout the country using all media platforms

Banners and Posters at public places; involving Frontline workers and Targeting Beneficiaries of Government Schemes

Hoardings/ wall paintings/ electronic display boards in government premises

Involvement of Local and National influencers to drive home the message

Running mobile vans for regular awareness generation

Audio messages; pamphlets/ brochures on awareness

Seeking support of Local Cable Operators for running COVID messages

Coordinated media campaign across platforms for effective outreach and impact