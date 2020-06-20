PM Modi to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan today

PM will launch this Abhiyaan on Saturday through Video-Conference. The Abhiyaan will be launched from Village – Telihar, Block- Beldaur of Khagaria District of Bihar.

The villages across 116 districts in the six States will join this programme through the Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

This campaign of 125 days, which will work in mission mode, will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to the migrant workers. Focus will be on creating infrastructure in the rural regions of the country with a resource envelope of Rs. 50,000 crore.

A total of 116 Districts with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six states, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha, have been chosen for the campaign which includes 27 Aspirational Districts. These districts are estimated to cover about 2/3 of such migrant workers.

The Abhiyaan will be a coordinated effort between 12 different Ministries/Departments, namely, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport & Highways, Mines, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum & Natural Gas, New & Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture.