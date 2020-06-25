PM Modi to launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan‘ tomorrow

On the occasion, Prime Minister will also interact with villagers from six districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Villages across all districts of Uttar Pradesh will join this program through the Common Service Centers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, maintaining the norms of social distancing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further, Ministers of concerned Ministries of Uttar Pradesh will also participate in the virtual launch.

COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on workforce in general and migrant workers in particular.

A large number of migrant workers returned to several states. The challenge of containing Covid-19 was compounded by the need to provide basic amenities and means of livelihood to migrants and rural workers.

Centre announced the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package to stimulate various sectors.

In order to generate employment with thrust towards creating infrastructure in backward regions of the country Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan was launched on 20th June 2020.

In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 30 lakh migrant workers returned. 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh have more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers. These include 5 aspirational districts.

Uttar Pradesh government envisaged a unique initiative “Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan” which dovetails programs of Government of India and the State government while creating partnerships with Industry and other organizations.

This Abhiyan is intensely focused towards providing employment, promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with Industrial associations and other organizations to provide employment opportunities.

