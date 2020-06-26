PM Modi to launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan’ for migrant workers today

On Friday around one crore 25 lakh people will be provided employment in the state in different schemes. The program will be launched at 11 am through Video-Conference in presence of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. Ministers of concerned Ministries of the state will also participate in the virtual launch.

‘ROZGAR KA NAYA ABHIYAN, HAR SHRAMIK-KAMGAR KO KAM’ – With this motto, the state government will provide employment to 1.25 crore workers of the state in different schemes of central and state government. A loan amount of 5900 crores will be distributed to 2.40 Lakh units under Atmanirbhar Bharat Package today. 1.11 lakh new units will also get 3226 crore rupees as loan amount.

Around 5 thousand artists will get tool kits through Vishwakarma Shram Samman yojna under one district one product scheme of state. The Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan will be launched in 31 districts of the state. These districts have more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers. These include 5 aspirational districts also.

On this occasion the Prime Minister will interact with villagers from six districts of state which includes Gonda, Sidharth Nagar, Behraich, Sant KAbir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Jalaun. Villages across all districts of state will join this program through the Common Service Centers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, maintaining the norms of social distancing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan is focused towards providing employment, promoting local entrepreneurship and creating partnership with Industrial associations to provide employment opportunities. Nearly 30 lakh migrant workers have returned recently from the other parts of state in Uttar Pradesh.