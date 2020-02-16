PM Modi to launch 50 development projects worth over Rs 1200 crore in Varanasi today

During his day-long visit to his parliamentary constituency, Mr. Modi will flag off the Mahakaal Express to link Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar, and dedicate Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Memorial Centre to the nation.

After reaching his constituency Prime Minister will first go to Jangam Badi Math, where he is scheduled to participate in the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul.

PM Modi shall also be releasing the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and a mobile app of the Granth.

He will then reach Padav area of Chandauli district where he will dedicate to the nation the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre and will also unveil the 63 feet Statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya.

This is the largest statue of the leader in the country. At Padav, Prime Minister will address a Public function and will launch various development projects.

These projects include a 430-bed super speciality Government hospital, a 74-bed psychiatry hospital and Centre for Vedic Research at Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (BHU), at BHU.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Chaukaghat Lehartara Overbridge in the city which will ease the traffic near the railway station.