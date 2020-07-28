PM Modi to join brain-storming session with stakeholders of Banks & NBFCs

The topics on agenda include credit products & efficient models for delivery, financial empowerment through technology, prudential practices for stability and sustainability of financial sector.

Banking sector plays an important role of in contributing to India’s economic growth through financing infrastructure, agriculture, local manufacturing including MSMEs. Financial inclusion can play a big role in financial empowerment through technology.

Senior officers from the Government will also be a part of the interaction.