PM Modi to interact with students in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on January 20

Over 2,000 students, parents and teachers will be participating from all over the country.

PM Modi will answer the questions and interact with selected students about how they can beat examination stress.

One Bharat Meena from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan is hopeful to get answers to his queries related to exams from the Prime Minister.



Another student Hissana Thasneem from Minicoy, Lakshadweep takes this as an opportunity to be a part of PM’s Pariksha pe Charcha programme and learn from his experience.