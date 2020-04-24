PM Modi to interact with Gram Panchayats to mark National Panchayati Raj Day

PM Modi will also interact with various participants through video conferencing in view of lockdown.

The Prime Minister will launch a unified e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App on the occasion.The Unified Portal is a new initiative of Panchayati Raj Ministry which will provide the Gram Panchayats a single interface to prepare and implement their development plan.

PM Modi will also launch the Swamitva Scheme which provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India.

Every year, on this occasion, Panchayati Raj Ministry has been awarding the best performing Panchayats, States and UTs across the country for their good work in improving delivery of services and public goods.

This year three such awards have been finalized.

Through the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act-1992 , the Panchayati Raj had come into force on 24th April, 1993 marking a defining moment in the history of decentralization of power to the grassroots in the country.