PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers & citizens to celebrate first anniversary of ‘Fit India Movement’ tomorrow

In a unique initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness influencers and citizens during a nation-wide online Fit India Dialogue to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement on Thursday.

The online interaction will see participants sharing anecdotes and tips of their own fitness journey while drawing out guidance from the Prime Minister on his thoughts about fitness and good health. Among those who will participate range from Virat Kohli to Milind Soman to Rujuta Diwekar in addition to other fitness influencers.

In times of COVID-19, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life. This dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects on fitness. Envisioned The Prime Minister as a People’s Movement, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another endeavour to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a Fit Nation.

In the past one year, since its launch, various events organised under the aegis of the Fit India Movement have seen enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life and from across the country. The Fit India Freedom Run, Plog Run, Cyclothon, Fit India Week, Fit India School Certificate and various other programmes have seen a combined participation of over 3.5 crore people, making it a true People’s Movement.

The Fit India Dialogue, which will see participation of fitness enthusiasts from all over the country, further strengthens the vision that it is the citizens who are to be credited for the success of the nationwide movement.

Anyone can join the Fit India Dialogue over the NIC link, https://pmindiawebcast.nic.in from 11.30 noon on September 24.