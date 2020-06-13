PM Modi to interact with CMs, administrators of states and UTs on June 16,17

He will interact with them through video conferencing.



On 16th June, the Prime Minister will interact with 21 States and Union Territories – Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Uttrakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra, Nagar Haveli and Dama & Diu, Sikkim and Lakshadweep.



PM Modi will interact with 15 states and UTs – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha on the following day.



The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the rising number of corona virus cases in the country. This will be the sixth meeting of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers since the announcement of nationwide lockdown in March.

Under Unlock 1.0, the Centre and State Governments have eased several restrictions for the convenience of public and businesses to ensure that economic activities gather momentum.

Cabinet Secretary on Friday held a meeting with Chief Secretaries of all the states and advised them to focus on containment, testing and tracing, health infrastructure up-gradation and community engagement for effective management of COVID-19.