PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of 21 States, UTs today

He will interact with them through video conferencing. The Prime Minister will interact with 21 States and Union Territories on Tuesday. These include Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Uttrakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, Sikkim and Lakshadweep.

Wednesday, PM Modi will interact with 15 States and Union Territories – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha.



Prime Minister Modi held a detailed meeting with senior Ministers and officials, including Home Minister and Health Minister on 13th of this month to review India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country. This will be the sixth meeting of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers since the announcement of nationwide lockdown in March.

Currently, the country is under the fifth phase of the lockdown which entails much more relaxations than the previous ones. Under Unlock 1.0, the Centre and State Governments have eased several restrictions for the convenience of public and businesses to ensure that economic activities gather momentum.