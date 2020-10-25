PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi Scheme from UP on October 27 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi Scheme from UP on October 27

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will also be present on the occasion.

PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme was launched on 1 June, 2020 to help poor street vendors, impacted by COVID-19, resume livelihood activities.

Till date, a total of more than 24 lakh applications have been received under the scheme, out of which more than 12 lakh have been sanctioned and about 5.35 lakh loans have been disbursed. In the state of Uttar Pradesh, more than 6 lakh applications have been filed, out of which about 3.27 lakh have been sanctioned and 1.87 lakh loans have been disbursed.

The interaction will be witnessed by beneficiaries of the Scheme from across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

It will also be telecast Live on DD News.