PM Modi to interact with awardees of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said, children will interact with the Prime Minister and share their valuable ideas and thoughts during the meeting. She said, Children’s bravery, perseverance and zeal for innovation is an inspiration to all.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar aims at encouraging children to excel in different fields and recognize efforts of institution doing exceptional work for children. The Bal Shakti Puraskar is given in the fields of innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, bravery and arts and culture. The award carries a medal, cash prize of one lakh rupees, a certificate and citation.