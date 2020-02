PM Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects in Varanasi tomorrow

On a day-long visit to his Parliamentary Constituency, PM Modi will also participate in the closing ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul.

He will also inaugurate the Centre for Vedic Research at Banaras Hindu University. The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre and will unveil the 63-feet statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.