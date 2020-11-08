PM Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi on Monday

The total cost implication of these projects is 614 crore rupees. PM Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries of these projects during the event.

The projects to be inaugurated include Sarnath Light and Sound show, upgradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, Ramnagar, sewerage related works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows and multipurpose seed storehouse.

It also includes an agriculture produce warehouse of 100 MT, IPDS phase 2, a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, Varanasi city smart lighting work, along with 105 Anganwadi Kendras and 102 Gau Ashray Kendras.

During the event, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for several projects including the redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, redevelopment of certain wards of Kashi.