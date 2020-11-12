PM Modi to inaugurate 2 Ayurveda Institutes at Jaipur tomorrow

These institutions are expected to play global leadership roles in the growth and development of Ayurveda in the 21st Century. The Ayurveda Day is observed every year from 2016, on the day of Dhanwantri Jayanti. Potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic will be the focus of this year’s ‘Ayurveda Day’ observation.

Utilising the immense untapped potential of AYUSH systems of healthcare for providing effective and affordable solutions for public health challenges is a priority of the Government. Modernisation of AYUSH education is also a priority area.

Dedication to the nation of ITRA, Jamnagar as an Institution of National Importance and NIA, Jaipur as an Institution Deemed to be University is a historic step not just in the modernization of Ayurveda education, but in the evolution of traditional medicine itself. This will provide them the autonomy to upgrade the standard of Ayurveda education, frame various courses as per emerging national and international demand.