PM Modi to inaugurate 11th edition of DefExpo 2020

In addition to exhibiting products and technologies and live demonstrations by the Services, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and industry will showcase the land, naval, air and internal security systems during the Defexpo 2020. There will be special focus on ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’ In the exhibition which is also a sub theme and aligns with the concept of the future battlefield.

Manufacturing for the aerospace and defence sector through application of newer technologies will also be focused upon. The ‘India Pavilion’ will exclusively showcase the jointness between the public and private sector, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)/Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and innovation eco-system, which is the key to the way forward