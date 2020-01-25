PM Modi to hold talks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Several agreements will be signed after the talks. Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade. Bolsonaro will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind who will host a banquet in his honour on Saturdayday. Brazilian President is accompanied by eight Ministers, four members of Parliament, senior officials and a large business delegation.

This is the third time that a Brazilian President will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day. Brazilian President arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a four-day visit to India. Prime Minister Modi has welcomed the Brazilian President. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi extended a warm welcome to the visiting dignitary. He said President Bolsonaro’s visit will add strength to India-Brazil relations.