PM Modi to hold “Bilateral Virtual Summit” with Australian PM Scott Morrison today

Dates for the visit of the Australian Prime Minister to India this year had been finalized, but the visit could not take place. It was agreed to hold a Virtual Summit.

This is the first time that Prime Minister Modi will be holding a Bilateral Virtual Summit. It signifies the strengthening of ties with Australia and its upward trajectory.

The two leaders earlier had a telephonic conversation on 6th of April where they discussed the ongoing COVID-19, including facilitation and support for citizens stranded in each other’s country.

During the telephonic conversation, Australian PM Morrison spoke of the Indian community, including Indian students being valued as a vibrant part of the Australian society.

India and Australia have very warm and friendly relations, which have been expanding and growing steadily.

The Strategic Partnership between the two countries was strengthened in 2014 – with the visit of the then Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott to India and the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Australia in November 2014.

Framework for Security Cooperation between Australia and India signed in November 2014 during PM Modi’s visit to Australia. The economic engagement has also been growing. In 2018-19, the trade between the two countries was around 21 billion dollars.

The two countries are looking at stepping up investments and trade with each other. As two democratic nations, India and Australia have developed an understanding of each other’s perspectives on regional and global issues.

Both nations also have a shared approach to a free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.