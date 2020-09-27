PM Modi to hold bilateral Summit with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen

Denmark had expressed its interest in joining this alliance at the earliest during the Third India-Danish Joint Commission Meeting held in May. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had co-chaired the meeting virtually with the Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod. Both sides had also agreed to work towards establishing a “Green Strategic Partnership”, which would focus on areas such as climate change, energy, circular economy, water, sustainable food, and agriculture.

There is a 400 year of historical linkage between India and Denmark and both countries have also celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations. “The Virtual Bilateral Summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship in the context of the time-tested friendly ties between the two countries and give broad political direction for a strengthened and deepened collaborative partnership on key issues of mutual interest,” said a press release issued by External Affairs Ministry on Sunday.

Denmark as an important development partner has been a key contributor to India’s ‘White Revolution’ and growth of wind energy. Both countries have already established close government-to-government cooperation in water, urban development, and animal husbandry & dairy. In renewable energy, a new 5-year India-Denmark Energy Partnership can build on the existing strong cooperation.

Several major Danish companies have built new manufacturing factories under the ‘Make in India’ scheme which are being used as export hubs. Danish company Grundfos manufactures intelligent pumps and has sold over 40,000 solar pumps in India. Danish companies such as Danfoss has played an important role in increasing farmers’ income by setting up cold storages and have developed post-harvest technology for bananas.

Recently India’s Ambassador in Denmark Ajit Gupte & Mayor of Aalborg, one of the biggest Danish cities, Thomas Kastrup Larsen unveiled a painting of Gandhiji on 10 Sept 2020, as part of celebrations for the 150 Years of Mahatama Gandhi. The painting has been made by renowned artist Nils Sloth and it is being displayed in the Mayor’s office & other public places in Aalborg.

Bilateral trade between India and Denmark has seen impressive growth of 30%, from US$ 2.82 billion in 2016 to US$ 3.68 billion in 2019. India exports textiles, linens, home linens, etc. worth around US$ 250 million to Denmark. Around 200 Danish companies have invested in India in sectors such as shipping, renewable energy, environment, agriculture; food processing, smart urban development Around 25 Indian companies are present in Denmark in IT, renewable energy, and engineering.

Around 5000 Indian professionals are working in major Danish companies and 20 Indian IT companies who have been present in Denmark for decades, contributing Indian expertise in IT and Finance to the Danish economy and enhancing their products, services, and competitiveness.

