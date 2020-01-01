PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Karnataka

He will also dedicate Five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation in Bengaluru to boost indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector.

Prime Minister NarendraModi will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka commencing on January 2. On Thursday he will visit the Siddaganga Mutt, during which he will pay tributes to his spritual guru, Sri SriShivakumar Swami.

Post his visit to the Mutt, PM Modi will address a gathering at the Krishi Karman Awards Presentation Ceremony and attend Distribution of Fishing Equipments Function.

The Siddaganga Mutt was established over 500 years ago in the form of a gurukul. The gurukul used to provide free education to children belonging to poor and backward sectors of the society.

In 1914, Sri SriShivakumar was handed over the responsibility of the gurukul, under his guidance the gurukul not only provided free education but also free hostel facility.

Today, the Mutt runs 132 education institutes which includes Junior colleges, Medical and engineering colleges, a blind school and many more that provide free education and food to the children.

Around 8,000 students currently study in the various institutes. In 2015 Sri SriShivakumar Swami was conferred with the Padma Bhushan.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Defence Research and Development organisation on Thursday, a day after the organisation celebrates its 62nd foundation Day.