PM Modi to digitally launch Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana & e-Gopala App today

PM Modi will also inaugurate the e-Gopala App, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers.

The Prime Minister will also launch several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, the PMMSY will transform the fisheries sector and add strength to the efforts of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Prime Minister said, PMMSY addresses critical gaps in fisheries sector and infuse latest technology into it.

PM said, Matsya Sampada Yojana focuses on value addition and upgradation of critical infrastructure. PM Modi said, the scheme will also boost welfare of those associated with fishing and create employment.

The PMMSY is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs. 20,050 crore. The investment of Rs. 20,050 crore under PMMSY is the highest ever in the fisheries sector. The project envisages investment of Rs. 1,390 crore in Bihar.

PM Modi will also announce the establishment of a fish brood bank at Sitamarhi and an aquatic disease referral laboratory at Kishanganj.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate one-unit fish feed mill at Madhepura and two units of ‘Fish on Wheels’ at Patna under ‘blue revolution’. He will also interact with the beneficiaries on the occasion. PM will also inaugurate a comprehensive fish production technology centre at Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University in Pusa, Bihar.

The PMMSY is aimed at enhancing fish production by an additional 70 lakh tonne by 2024-25, increasing fisheries export earnings to one lakh crore rupees by 2024-25, doubling of incomes of fishermen and fish farmers.