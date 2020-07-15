PM Modi to deliver video address on World Youth Skills Day today

A Digital Conclave is being organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to mark the occasion.



Skill India is an initiative of the Government of India to empower the youth with skill sets, making them more employable. Skill India offers courses across several sectors which are aligned to the standards recognised by both, the industry and the government under the National Skill Qualification Framework.

The courses enhance the technical expertise and companies don’t have to invest in training for the particular job profile.