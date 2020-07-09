PM Modi to deliver the inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 today

Other high profile speakers participating at the event will include Dr. S. Jaishankar, Union External Affairs Minister, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, and Commerce & Industry, Lt Gen of JK, GC Murmu, Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru, Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel, US Ambassador to India Ken Juster, and others.

It will also feature a never seen before performance “Atmanirbhar Bharat” by Madhu Nataraj and a special 100 birth anniversary concert in tribute to the sitar maestro Ravi Shankar by three of his most eminent students.