PM Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit

The Summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council. The theme for this year’s India Ideas Summit is ‘Building a Better Future’.

The virtual Summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society. Other key speakers at the Summit include Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Ms. Nikki Haley, among others.

The Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post pandemic world.

