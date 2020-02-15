PM Modi to dedicate to nation several projects in Varanasi tomorrow

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to participate in closing ceremony of Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul.

PM Modi will flag off through video link, the IRCTC’s Mahakaal Express Linking three Jyotirling Pilgrim Centres – Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre.

At the event the Prime Minister shall also unveil the statue of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Prime Minister later at a public function will be dedicating over 30 projects to the nation including a 430 bed super speciality government hospital and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at BHU.

