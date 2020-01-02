PM Modi to dedicate Five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation

The event shall be organised at the Aeronautical Development Establishment, DRDO at Bengaluru. Prime Minister shall unveil a plaque to mark the dedication, and address the Scientists.

DRDO will also showcase some of its innovative products to the Prime Minister at an Exhibition on the occasion.Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and DRDO Chairman Dr. G Satheesh Reddy will be present on the occasion.

It may be recalled that in 2014, addressing a distinguished gathering of senior and eminent defence scientists, and senior officers of the armed forces, after giving away the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) awards, the Prime Minister had suggested that at least five DRDO labs should be identified exclusively for innovation from young scientists upto the age of 35 years.

On that occasion, Prime Minister had also called for involving youth in defence research related activities in a big way, to ensure that India remained abreast of global technological advancements in the field.

PM Modi will also visit the Siddaganga Mutt, during which he will pay tributes to his spritual guru, Sri Sri Shivakumar Swami.

Post his visit to the Mutt, PM Modi will address a gathering at the Krishi Karman Awards Presentation Ceremony and attend Distribution of Fishing Equipments Function.

The Siddaganga Mutt was established over 500 years ago in the form of a gurukul. The gurukul used to provide free education to children belonging to poor and backward sectors of the society. In 1914, Sri Sri Shivakumar was handed over the responsibility of the gurukul, under his guidance the gurukul not only provided free education but also free hostel facility.

Today, the Mutt runs 132 education institutes which includes Junior colleges, Medical and engineering colleges, a blind school and many more that provide free education and food to the children.

Around 8,000 students currently study in the various institutes.

In 2015 Sri Sri Shivakumar Swami was conferred with the Padma Bhushan.