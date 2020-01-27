PM Modi to attend National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally in New Delhi 

At the event, Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour and review the March Past by the various NCC contingents. Along with a cultural performance, NCC cadets will present before the Prime Minister their capabilities in fields such as adventure sports, music and performance arts.

Prime Minister will also distribute awards for the meritorious NCC cadets and will later address the gathering.

Every year, hundreds of NCC cadets come to New Delhi for the Republic Day camp. Last year, Prime Minister while addressing the NCC rally had applauded their efforts in the relief and rescue operations during natural disasters as well as their efforts for the promotion of initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.