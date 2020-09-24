PM Modi to address UNGA General Debate on Saturday

The event marks the 75th anniversary celebrations of the International forum and also coming at a time when the world is grappling to deal with the covid pandemic . The forum will deliberate upon confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the General Debate of the UNGA marking the 75th anniversary celebrations of the forum on Saturday. The theme for this Debate is “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action.”

We cannot fight today’s challenges with outdated structures. Without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence. For today’s inter-connected world, we need a reformed multilateralism: That reflects today’s realities; Gives voice to the all stakeholders; Addresses contemporary challenges; and Focuses on human welfare.

Prime Minister Modi’s call for reformed multilateralism assumes special significance as it comes on the eve of India taking a seat at the powerful UN Security Council as an elected non-permanent member for a two year term beginning January 1, 2021.

On 22nd of September, in a high-level meeting to commemorate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations, world leaders in the General Assembly gathered in a virtual format and adopted a declaration honouring the multilateral framework put in place by its founders in 1945.

This forward-looking document gives a clarion call for strengthening mechanisms to combat terrorism, reformed multilateralism, inclusive development and better preparedness to deal with challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled “Declaration on the commemoration of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations,” the text lays out 12 commitments to reanimate global resolve: leave no one behind, protect the planet, promote peace, abide by international law, place women and girls at the centre, build trust, improve digital cooperation, upgrade the United Nations, ensure sustainable financing, boost partnerships, work with youth, and, finally, be prepared.

The declaration states that

Our challenges are interconnected and can only be addressed through reinvigorated multilateralism.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us in the most powerful way that we are closely interconnected and only as strong as our weakest link.

Only by working together and in solidarity can we end the pandemic and effectively tackle its consequences.

Only together can we build resilience against future pandemics and other global challenges.

Multilateralism is not an option but a necessity as we build for a more equal, more resilient and more sustainable world.

The United Nations must be at the centre of our efforts.



While the world is in agreement that reform of multilateral bodies to meet new challenges is a necessity, what form this takes is still being debated.

India’s pitch is for concrete action on UNSC reforms and overall reforms in the world body with PM Modi leading the way.

