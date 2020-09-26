PM Modi to address UN General Assembly today

The theme of the 75th UNGA is – The Future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action.

The UNGA this year is being conducted mostly virtually as it is being held in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister’s address will be via a pre-recorded video statement broadcast at the UNGA hall in New York.

Among the priority issues for India during the UNGA session is promoting the strengthening of global action on counter-terrorism. India will push for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of entities and individuals in sanction committees.

Being one of the largest Troop Contributing Country, India will seek to engage intensively in finalizing of mandates for UN peacekeeping mission. Another priority issue is continuing India’s active engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change.

India will also be a non-permanent member of the UNSC for two years beginning 1st of January next year.

The country’s priorities include – inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security, effective response to international terrorism, technology for all and streamlining of peacekeeping.