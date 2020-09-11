PM Modi to address the Conclave on “School Education in 21st Century”

Ministry of Education is organising this two day conclave on the 10th and 11th September as a part of the Shiksha Parv. Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi also delivered the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP-2020’ on 7th August 2020.

PM Modi also addressed the Governors’ Conference on the NEP-2020 7th September.

NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the twenty-first century which was announced after 34 years of the previous National Policy on Education 1986. NEP-2020 is directed towards major reforms in both school and higher education level.

The new National Education Policy aims at making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a Global Superpower.

NEP-2020 brought in sweeping reforms in School Education in the country. At the school level emphasis is being given to Universalisation of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) for children up to the age 8; 10+2 structure of school curricula is to be replaced by a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure; integrating curriculum to 21st century skills, mathematical thinking and scientific temper; development of new comprehensive National Curricular Framework for School Education; national professional standards for teachers; assessment reforms and 360 degree holistic progress card of child; and vocational integration from class 6 onwards.

The comprehensive transformation aimed in the NEP will bring about a paradigm shift in the country’s education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new Atmanirbhar Bharat envisaged by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India.

Shikshak Parv is being celebrated from 8th September- 25th September, 2020 to felicitate the Teachers and to take New Education Policy 2020 forward. Various Webinars, Virtual Conferences, and Conclaves on various aspects of National Education Policy 2020 are being organised across the country.