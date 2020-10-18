PM Modi to address the Centenary Convocation of University of Mysore | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

PM Modi to address the Centenary Convocation of University of Mysore

The Governor of Karnataka, along with other dignitaries of the University, would be present on the occasion. Members of Syndicate and Academic Council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Statutory Officers, District Officers, Former Vice Chancellors of the University and students & parents will witness the Convocation online.

About the University

The University of Mysore was established on 27th July, 1916.

It was the Sixth University in the country and first in the State of Karnataka. The motto of the University is ‘Nahi Jnenena Sadrisham’ which means ‘nothing equals knowledge’.

The University was founded by visionary Maharaja of erstwhile Princely State of Mysore, His Highness Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and the then Diwan Sir M.V. Visvesvaraya .