PM Modi to address the 51st Convocation Ceremony of IIT Delhi on November 7

Union Minister and MoS for Education will also be present on the occasion.

The Convocation will be conducted in a hybrid mode with a physical in-person ceremony with limited attendance in the Institute’s Dogra Hall, and an online webcast reaching out to all graduating students, their parents, distinguished alumni and invited guests.

At the Convocation, degrees will be conferred on more than 2000 graduating students including Ph.D, M.Tech, Masters of Design, MBA and B.Tech students.

The Institute will also award the President’s Gold Medal, Director’s Gold Medal, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, Perfect Ten Gold Medals and Institute Silver Medals to the graduating students.