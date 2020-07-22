PM Modi to address ‘India Ideas Summit’ organized by US-India Business Council at 9 tonight

The two-day Summit which began yesterday is being hosted by the US-India Business Council. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council.

The theme for this year’s India Ideas Summit is ‘Building a Better Future’. The Prime Minister in a tweet said that he is looking forward to addressing the summit.

AIR correspondent reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will provide perspective on how the US India Partnership can shape the post-COVID world.

The virtual Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two countries in a post pandemic world.

It will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society.

Key speakers at the Summit include External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mr. Mark Warner, Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others.