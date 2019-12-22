PM Modi to address a rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi amid heavy security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally on Sunday at the large Ramlila Maidan, a little over a kilometre from Old Delhi’s Daryaganj that was hit by violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

An elaborate security arrangement has been made for the rally. According to a senior police official, 20 companies of outside force will be deployed. Each company has 70-80 personnel. “Twenty DCP-rank officials will be there. As many as 1,000 personnel from local police, anti-drone teams and NSG commandos will be there. The entire area around the venue will be sanitised,” the official said. Area sanitisation means movement of locals will be restricted, shops will be closed and security personnel will be deployed. Traffic police personnel will be deployed along the route to be taken by the prime minister, the official said. Sources said senior officials remained in a huddle till early morning on Saturday to discuss the security.

In the meeting, it was decided that social media should be monitored to stop rumour-mongering, especially in the wake of ongoing protests against the contentious citizenship legislation. Checking of vehicles has been stepped up near border areas of Delhi to ensure “unscrupulous” elements do not enter the national capital, the sources said. A multi-level security arrangement will be in place, with CCTV surveillance of all the routes leading to the venue and snipers being positioned atop buildings to ensure security, they said. Delhi Police is in close touch with SPG and Bharatiya Janata Party for security arrangements during the rally.