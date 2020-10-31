PM Modi tells Civil Service probationers to connect themselves with people and become responsive | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

He also appealed to the Civil Service probationers to achieve the Atma Nirbhar Bharat and go for “the local for vocal”.The Civil Service probationers under training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie had joined with the Prime Minister through video conferencing.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has launched the country’s first seaplane service connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadia with Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. PM Modi had earlier inaugurated Water Aerodrome at Kevadia near the Statue of Unity and took the first ride of the seaplane from Kevadia to Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

