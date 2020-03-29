PM Modi talks to doctors engaged in combating corona: MKB

In order to know the capability with which we are dealing with this pandemic at medical level, PM also talked to the doctors treating the patients of coronavirus, said, ‘’Their daily activity is synchronous with that of their patients.’’

PM also said, ‘’Today when I witness the sacrifice, perseverance & dedication on part of doctors, I am reminded of the touching words of Acharya Charak while referring to doctors. And it is so visible in Doctor’s lives today.’’

‘’In order to ensure that India fights, does not have to face such a situation, we have to keep trying ceaselessly,’’ PM said while talking to a doctor about when to general queries related to coronavirus like, ‘When to call doctor?’, ‘When to go for test?’