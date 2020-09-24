Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / PM Modi, Sri Lankan PM to hold virtual Bilateral Summit on September 26

PM Modi, Sri Lankan PM to hold virtual Bilateral Summit on September 26

The Virtual Bilateral Summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship soon after the Parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka and in the context of the time-tested friendly ties between the two countries.

Responding to a tweet by Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, PM Modi said that he is looking “forward to jointly review the bilateral relationship comprehensively”.

He said, “We must explore ways to further enhance our cooperation in the post-COVID era.”

