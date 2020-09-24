The Virtual Bilateral Summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship soon after the Parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka and in the context of the time-tested friendly ties between the two countries.
Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / PM Modi, Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa to hold Virtual Bilateral Summit on Saturday
