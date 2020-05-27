PM Modi speaks to heads of nations

In a telephone conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed greetings for Eid-ul-Fitr to Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of Egypt, as well as to the people of Egypt. Reciprocating the greetings, the Egyptian President referred to Egypt and India as being among the oldest civilizations in the world, and expressed happiness about the fast expanding bilateral relationship. Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the support extended by Egyptian authorities for the safety and welfare of Indian nationals in Egypt during the COVID-19 crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke on phone with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, to convey Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the friendly people of Qatar. Prime Minister warmly appreciated the personal care taken by the Amir for ensuring the welfare of the Indian citizens in Qatar during the COVID-19 pandemic. In turn, The Amir appreciated the contributions of the Indian community in Qatar, especially the role being played by Indian health workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Federal President of the Republic of Austria Dr. Alexander Van der Bellen. The Austrian President condoled the damage caused in India by Cyclone Amphan. The leaders exchanged views on measures taken in their countries to manage the adverse health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed on the importance of international collaboration to deal with the present challenges. Both the leaders reiterated their shared desire to further strengthen and diversify India-Austria relations in the post-Covid world.