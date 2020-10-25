PM Modi shares his thoughts with people in 17th edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

PM Modi shares his thoughts with people in 17th edition of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’

He said all citizens should maintain mutual brotherhood, even when many continuously try to sow the seeds of suspicion in our minds, and try to divide the country.

With an aim to encourage mutual brotherhood and unity among countrymen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to instill a feeling of affection and affinity in speech, behavior and actions.

He even urged citizens to visit the website ekbharat.gov.in and contribute as much as possible.

Highlighting various issues in his Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister laid special emphasis on promoting brotherhood and communal harmony among citizens.