PM Modi shares his thoughts in 63rd ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode

It was the 63rd episode of the monthly radio programme. In a tweet, Prime Minister said the episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19.
In the programme, PM addressed the issue of global COVID-19 outbreak. PM applauded India’s efforts in combating the spread of corona. PM also talked with those who are working from the front in the fight against the virus.
The programme was broadcast on the entire network of Doordarshan and AIR.
It was also streamed live on the YouTube channels DD News, AIR, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
This was the first time after national lockdown, when PM Modi interacted with the people through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.’