PM Modi says Trump’s visit to India will further cement India-USA friendship

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, India will accord a memorable welcome to the esteemed guests. He added that this visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship.

Prime Minister Modi said India and the US share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. He said, both nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues and robust friendship between India and the US augurs well not only for the citizens but also for the entire world.