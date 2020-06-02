PM Modi says strengthening economy is govt’s highest priority

Prime Minister Modi said, getting growth back has started with Unlock 1.0. Addressing the 125th year celebration of Confederation of Indian Industries, Prime Minister said, strengthening economy one of top priorities alongside fighting Corona virus. He said, government has taken decisions that will help country in the long run.

Prime Minister Modi said, world is looking for a trusted and reliable partner and India has potential, strength and ability. He said, reforms are not random, scattered decisions; they are systemic, planned, integrated, inter-connected and futuristic process. He highlighted that government had to take tough steps to fight Corona virus and also take steps to take care of economy.

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that, intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure and innovation important to get India back to high growth trajectory. He said, Self-Reliant India does not mean country is reliant on outside in strategic sectors. Prime Minister stressed that products are made in India but for the world and imports are reduced on his vision of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat. He said, more than 53,000 crore rupees of financial assistance given under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme of free ration to poor and migrant workers.