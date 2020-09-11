Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / PM Modi says National Education Policy-2020 will give a new direction to 21st century India

PM Modi says National Education Policy-2020 will give a new direction to 21st century India

Addressing the National Conclave on School Education in the 21st Century, PM Modi today said, the new policy will be a medium to fulfill the aspirations, expectations and requirements of new India. He said, the new policy is the result of untiring hard work of various stakeholders over the last four to five years.

PM Modi said, Pre-school is the first outside experience for the children. He said, the country needs teachers right from the Pre-school level for focus on fun-learning, activity based learning and discovery based learning. The Prime Minister said, we have to promote easy and innovative learning methods. PM Modi said, Engage, Explore, Experience, Express and Excel should be the Mantra of the New Age Learning

