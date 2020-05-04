PM Modi says NAM can help to promote global solidarity; ensures supply of medicines to all partner countries

Speaking at virtual Non-Aligned Movement Summit through Video Conferencing this evening, PM Modi said India is regarded as pharmacy of the world especially for affordable medicines.

He pointed out that despite own needs during COVID-19 pandemic, India has ensured supply of medicines to 123 partner countries. He said India accounts for one sixth of humanity, and it is a developing and free society. He said India has shown how democracy, and discipline can come together to create genuine people’s movement.