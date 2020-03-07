PM Modi reviews situation on Novel Corona virus

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, among others.

The Prime Minister complimented all departments for the work taken up so far. He said, India has to be prepared in its response as per the evolving scenario. PM Modi said, all departments should work in convergence and action shall be initiated for creating awareness in community about the disease and the precautions to be taken.

PM Modi exhorted the officers to identify best practices for COVID-19 management from across the world and within the states and ensure their adoption. Prime Minister Modi mentioned that in view of opinion of experts, people should be advised to avoid mass gatherings as far as possible and be made aware of Do’s and Don’ts.

PM Modi directed that an immediate exercise be taken up to identify sufficient locations for quarantine and also for critical care provisioning in case the disease spread. Officials were instructed to plan for early testing and evacuation of Indians from Iran.

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan emphasized the need for effective coordination with states for timely response. During the meeting, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare made a presentation on the current scenario and action taken by Health Ministry and other supporting Ministries on preparedness and response to COVID-19.

Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals conveyed about the availability of sufficient stocks of medicines, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and other consumables for use in India.

Various issues relating to continued vigil at all airports, seaports and land border crossings, community level surveillance as per protocol and ensuring availability of sufficient beds for isolation were discussed.